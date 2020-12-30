Coronavirus: Top doctor calls for greater Sydney lockdown | 9 News Australia. President of Western Australia's Australian Medical Association Dr Andrew Miller says he's "puzzled" by the measures … More





President of Western Australia's Australian Medical Association Dr Andrew Miller says he's "puzzled" by the measures taken by NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, wondering why masks are yet to be mandated and suggesting locking down Sydney should be the next step. Subscribe:



Join 9News for the latest in news and events that affect you in your local city, as well as news from across Australia and the world.



Follow 9News on Facebook: gloria.tv/…book.com/9News/&_fb_noscript=1

Follow 9News on Twitter:

Follow 9News on Instagram:



#9News Coronavirus: Top doctor calls for greater Sydney lockdown | 9 News Australia.President of Western Australia's Australian Medical Association Dr Andrew Miller says he's "puzzled" by the measures taken by NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, wondering why masks are yet to be mandated and suggesting locking down Sydney should be the next step. Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCIYLOcEUX6TbBo7HQVF2PKA Get more breaking news at: 9news.com.au/…41826907002_93_4495_11284290_1 Join 9News for the latest in news and events that affect you in your local city, as well as news from across Australia and the world.Follow 9News on Facebook: gloria.tv/…book.com/9News/&_fb_noscript=1Follow 9News on Twitter: twitter.com/9NewsAUS Follow 9News on Instagram: instagram.com/9news/ #9News #BreakingNews #NineNewsAustralia #9NewsAUS