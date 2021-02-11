Germans Plan to Become “Role Model” For Catholic Church The German Synodal Way – Cardinal Mülller calls it “Suicidal Way” – held a February 4/5 online assembly with 229 pre-selected participants. In … More

The German Synodal Way – Cardinal Mülller calls it “Suicidal Way” – held a February 4/5 online assembly with 229 pre-selected participants. In an introductory press conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, the President of the German Bishops, proposed that the Synod should draw up an “admission of guilt” towards homosexuals.



Francis Will Receive Recommendations from the Synod



Birgit Mock, the deputy president of the German Catholic Women's Federation, confirmed that the Synod intends to formulate such an "admission of guilt". She also announced that Francis would receive - quote - "recommendations for action" in view of changing the catechism. Mock further explained that – quote – “we are working on ideas which can turn Germany into a role model for the universal Church." In reality, the Suicidal Way is only cooking up recipes inherited from the dying Anglican Church.



Sexuality Without Nature



Aachen Bishop Dieser listed the Synod’s top shelf warmers, to wit, "couple relationships outside marriage” and “welcoming homosexuals." He wants to abandon the concept of “natural” in the context of sexuality. He proposed the slogan: "Your sexuality is you." According to him, Catholic doctrine needs a new focus. Virtually in unisono, the Synod declared that "faithfulness" and "reliability" are more important than the sacrament of marriage. Dresden Bishop Timmerevers lamented that “we have to recognise that Catholic sexual morality wants to upbuild, but it excludes." For Gregor Podschun, the leader of the German Catholic Youth, the problem is not how Catholic sexual morality is handled, but "Catholic sexual morality in itself."



The German Piper



The overwhelming majority of the Synod asked to prompt the Vatican to – invalidly – ordain women. For the German MP Monika Grütters, a synod member, who belongs to the Merkel party, the - invalid – ordination of women is an issue about life and death of the Church. The Synod’s importance should not be under-estimated because the financial influence of the German dioceses on the Vatican is considerable. This reminds of the proverb: He who pays the piper, calls the tune.