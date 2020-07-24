Clicks56

Erdogan recites holy Quran at Hagia Sophia

Tesa
just before the first Friday prayers in the ancient building in 86 years
salliperson
Let’s look on the positive side.
It is less likely of it being set on fire like Notre Dame and the Cathedral of St. Peter and ST. Paul in France, were. And pray that it returns to us Catholics in the future.
Cath56
"Erdogan récite le saint coran"... il n'y a rien de saint dans le coran, livre clairement satanique.
🤮
