Erdogan recites holy Quran at Hagia Sophia
just before the first Friday prayers in the ancient building in 86 years
Let’s look on the positive side.
It is less likely of it being set on fire like Notre Dame and the Cathedral of St. Peter and ST. Paul in France, were. And pray that it returns to us Catholics in the future.
