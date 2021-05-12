Did Pope John Paul II Kiss the Koran? Did Pope John Paul II Kiss the Koran? On 14 May 1999, Pope John Paul II both bowed to and kissed the Koran. Many have claimed that it was actually a copy of the … More





Did Pope John Paul II Kiss the Koran? On 14 May 1999, Pope John Paul II both bowed to and kissed the Koran. Many have claimed that it was actually a copy of the Chaldean Book of the Gospels, but Archbishop Raphael I Bidawid, Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Bagdad, later said that John Paul II both bowed to and kissed the Quran presented to him by a Muslim entourage. Dr. Taylor Marshall goes over the history and how it follows the "theological jump" made by Karl Rahner (and theologians since Vatican II) that "truth in other religions entails salvation in other religions."



