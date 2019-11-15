🔥🔥 HELL IS REAL 🔥🔥 -WARNING- this video contains disturbing images ( a scary reminder)

Hell is Real- Warning- this video contains disturbing images 10. Visions of Hell and PurgatoryAlthough St Bridget writes of both God's tender mercy for the repentant and his severe judgmenton unrepentant sinners, a greater proportion of the revelations deal with the latter. In this sheechoes the thought of St Augustine, who stated that "although the best kind of men are drawn bylove, the majority need fear to move them." 10 Indeed some very vivid and striking imageryrelating to both hell and purgatory can be found in the Revelations. Bridget hears these wordsdescribing the lecherous Queen Giovanna of Naples, for example "This woman is a monkey that sniffs at its own stinkingposterior. . . ." And the queen is seen in a vision by St Bridget as "wearing a crown of twigs spatteredwith human excrement. . . and sitting naked on a tottering beam" perched over the fires of hell(7.11). Such strong and revolting imagery is used in order to inspire an aversion and disgust forsin, in this case sins of impurity. In fact, the punishments experienced by sinners after death areimmeasurably worse than anything imaginable in this life (5.8; 6.52).St Bridget experienced visions in which she sees the punishment meted out to souls in bothpurgatory and hell. The purpose of these visions is to inspire good Christians to persevere in graceand sinners to flee the great danger threatening them (6.35; 4. 102).The Revelations emphasize both the eternity of hell and the extreme severity of the torturesexperienced therein. The punishments in hell are of many different kinds, depending on the typeof sins one is guilty of. Certain souls in purgatory suffer extremely, in a manner similar to thedamned, and some even experience "despair of forgiveness," not being permitted to knowwhether they will be saved or not (6.66).St Bridget warns that the condemned soul will in great anguish realize too late that Christ'spromises were real and great and that his own name has been forever erased from the book of life in heaven (7.12).In a vision Christ speaks to St Bridget of a certain bishop: "May rotting waste be put on thebishop's head instead of a mitre.... Instead of honor, may he receive shame. Instead of manyservants, may he be attended on by a wild mob of demons" (3.4).St Bridget describes the most fearful punishments in great detail. One soul, not even in hell butthe lower region of purgatory, is described as...flowing with blazing fire.... The mouth was open and the tongue, drawn out through theorifices of the nostrils, hung down to the lips.... Both hands seemed to hold and squeeze someputrid substance, sticky with blazing pitch.... And from it came forth something like thedischarge from an ulcer with the blood rotting and a stench so evil that it could not becompared to the worst stench in the world (4.7).In case one might be tempted to dismiss such descriptions as either the product of anoveractive imagination or, worse, "medieval superstition," one should take into account the highdegree of authenticity and authority attached to the Revelations by many high ranking theologiansand ecclesiastics, including several popes and Church councils (see note 3 below). But St Bridget does state that these visions are not to be taken literally. She sees them "by bodily likeness." Butthis fact should only evoke an even greater horror in those who hear them - and an even greatersorrow for their sins - for the reality of hell and purgatory is even worse, immeasurably so, infact, and if St Bridget herself were to see the reality as it actually is she would die of fear (6.52).And she is referring to purgatory, not hell. The latter is seen as a kind of torture chamber wherethe damned "will be tortured without end and the torturers [the demons] will live withoutend" (1.56).St Bridget also describes the terrors experienced by the damned on account of the never-endingcompanionship of the devil and the other demons. She says that if their horrible appearance wereto be seen as it really is, one would lose one's mind at the mere sight (5.8). One of the mostsevere punishments in purgatory is when the demons are allowed to touch the souls (4.8; 6.21).But in hell the demons can tear them to pieces and devour them, yet they will not be consumed(1.5).Since the fear of God's justice is weak or nonexistent in most Christians of her time, StBridget's Revelations utilize these and other striking images in order to lead as many as possibleto repentance. The "shock value" has no other end but the salvation of souls which are perilously headed for eternal torments that, like St Paul says of heaven, "no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor has it entered the mind of man to imagine" (1 Cor 2:9).