151. Lead me!

We can say to God:“Lead me in the path of your commands, for that is my delight. Direct my heart toward your decrees and away from unjust gain.” Psalm 119, verses 35 to 36May our heart look toward the Heart of God and not on the side of lusts, illusions, the “mundane” of this passing world. May we not wait to gain to become happy. We want to remain in his Love. With God, we will have all that’s necessary for our survival. We are happy now, with whom we are, in him.Jesus wants to teach us. This is the foundation of the mission. Jesus wants to detach us from human and material goods. But, that doesn’t mean to become insensitive, to shut ourselves up. Not at all.Detachment is to be free from useless ties. It helps us to know each other and to know people better. It also helps us to use material stuff for the sole purpose of bringing us closer to Love, by sharing, for example.Jesus surrounded himself with Apostles because it is important to be united to others. Jesus didn’t want to be alone. He knows it’s important to surround himself with people. And he doesn’t mention to deny our family.He proposes to live as a christian, like him, to become who we are to evangelize and to create important and significant relations with all, through his presence.He is the centre. He wants to teach us the foundations of faith. Let’s allow ourselves more time to know Jesus. To trust in Jesus is part of the desire to be united to him forever.Book: The heart's missionNormand Thomas