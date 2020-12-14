Clicks33
Governor Cuomo Watches First Person in New York Getting the Covid Vaccine
NEW YORK A critical care nurse is the first person to receive the newly approved Pfizer vaccine.
It's like witnessing a live execution, a capital punishment by lethal injection.
