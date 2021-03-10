EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, March 9, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden visited a historic hardware store in the nation’s capital Tuesday, discussing with the owners and … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden visited a historic hardware store in the nation's capital Tuesday, discussing with the owners and workers the critical importance of the Payroll Protection Program and how the pandemic has impacted the business. On Capitol Hill, unlike all four previous bipartisan COVID relief packages which passed Congress, the latest relief package does not contain any Hyde Amendment provisions, meaning American tax dollars can be used to fund abortions. Conservatives say Democrats have the votes to pass it. Officials at the Vatican say the trip by Pope Francis to Iraq was, "an important step in promoting fraternity." Cardinal Fernando Filoni, who accompanied Pope Francis to Iraq and is also the Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, joins to talk about the highlights of the trip and also how he thinks Pope Francis was received in Iraq. Executive Director of the Catholic News Agency ACI group, Alejandro Bermudez, joins us from Iraq, to discuss how the pope's trip was received and if there are any indications the trip will have a lasting impact, especially on inter-religious dialogue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines on Monday for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph's Healthcare System and Professor of Medicine at Rutgers and New York Medical College, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to discuss what he thinks of the new guidelines.