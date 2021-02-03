Sr. Mary Richard of the Little Sisters of the Poor Novice Mistress Discusses Consecrated Life Today marks the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also observed as the World Day of Prayer for … More





Today marks the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, also observed as the World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life. In his homily, the Holy Father invited religious men and women to look to the patience of God and the patience of Simeon, who awaited the fulfillment of the Lord's promises, as they consider their own lives of consecration. Sister Mary Richard from the Little Sisters of the Poor Novice Mistress for the Provinces of the U.S. and vocations director for the Brooklyn province, joins to tell us about her personal journey and her path to working with the Little Sisters of the Poor. She gives her insight on what they, as counsel women, hear most from those discerning a vocation. With the USCCB asking parishes to commemorate the World Day for Consecrated Life this weekend, Sr. Mary discusses the importance of that. The vocations director for the Brooklyn province shares her message to those who may be discerning consecrated life.