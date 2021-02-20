New Pro-Life Bill Proposed by Catholic Congressman Is Gaining the Support it Needs to Pass Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is crafting a bill he says could prevent abortions and provide needed … More





Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is crafting a bill he says could prevent abortions and provide needed services to women. It's called the Care for Her Legislation Act, and it is now gaining the support it needs to get passed. Congressman Fortenberry says this legislation is needed to fill the gaps in private-public partnerships. He says when there is an unexpected pregnancy, it seems that our system encourages couples to turn towards the idea of abortion, and he hopes this bill can bring change. The Catholic congressman says that while the country may be divided on abortion, it is interesting to note that a significant majority of Americans agree that the government should not pay for it. He says, "The idea of 'care for her' is to wrap a person around health care, economic support as well as social support. So they know at that moment, there is a commitment to care, a community of care, [that is] there for her at the beginning of this journey of life." Although the specifics of the bill are still being developed, it will include important help with proper healthcare and nutritional guidance, along with social support in the form of mentoring and even job training for a better life. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.