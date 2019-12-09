Cardinal Tagle named head of Vatican evangelization office -EWTN News Nightly

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines as the new head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, one of the largest departments at the Vatican. The … More

Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines as the new head of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, one of the largest departments at the Vatican. The National Catholic Register’s Edward Pentin shares what we can expect from him in this new role.