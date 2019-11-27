Toronto Catholic school board locks out priest, pro-family org trying to deliver petition

TORONTO, November 27, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — The Toronto Catholic District School Board locked the doors on a Catholic priest and two members of a pro-family group who were trying to deliver a … More

TORONTO, November 27, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — The Toronto Catholic District School Board locked the doors on a Catholic priest and two members of a pro-family group who were trying to deliver a petition Tuesday as part of a rally asking pro-LGBT trustee Maria Rizzo to resign. The brief stand-off took place when Campaign Life Coalition representatives Matt Wojciechowski and David Cooke attempted to enter TCDSB headquarters with a petition signed by 2,286 people. The men were stopped in their tracks by a security guard, while the locks on the doors audibly clicked shut. Read full report on LifeSiteNews here: www.lifesitenews.com/news/watch-toronto-c…