Catholic Senator Mike Braun to Introduce Anti-Abortion Amendment to COVID Relief Bill

The Senate is on the clock to pass President Joe Biden's COVID relief bill by the end of the week. Several Republicans and progressives are unhappy with portions of the legislation. Pro-life Catholic Indiana Senator, Mike Braun, says he's upset with the increased abortion funding in the latest COVID relief bill. He says the Democrat's pro-abortion policy is alive and well in this latest bill. The Republican plans to introduce an amendment to the $1.9 trillion bill preventing Cobra insurance from reimbursing doctors and clinics when they perform an abortion. Cobra insurance is the transitional coverage offered when someone leaves a job. Braun says due to a Democratic controlled House, Senate and White House, change will likely have to come at the state level, then fight and win in the courts. As for the rest of the COVID relief bill, Senate Democrats are pressing forward without the minimum wage increase and without Republican support. Republicans say only 9 percent of the actual bill funds COVID relief, and the rest is filled with money going to the liberal wish list and promises to donors. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.