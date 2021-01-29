BCP: Yet forty days, and the modern Nineveh shall be overthrown! Part 2

Dear Christians of America,

what can you expect after the presidential election, when the deep state is taking over the official government again after four years? It carries out a genocidal policy of the planet, including America, as Bill Gates has said. This concerns a system of fatally dangerous mRNA vaccination, promoted by the shadow government and media terrorism. After his inauguration, Joe Biden announced that he would have one hundred million Americans vaccinated in three months! In this post-election situation, your fight is similar to David’s fight with Goliath.





When Jonah neglected to do what he had to do, he was punished. He was thrown overboard into the sea, but God saved him. Jonah did not obey the Lord’s call the first time, but he did go to Nineveh at last, and cried out, saying: “Yet forty days, and Nineveh shall be overthrown.” This was a serious warning to the whole city. What was the response? “And the people of Nineveh believed God, proclaimed a fast, and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least of them.” Nineveh began to repent. “The king issued a proclamation in Nineveh: ‘… Let everyone call urgently on God. Let them give up their evil ways and their violence.’” God gave an ultimatum of forty days, and the city responded with true repentance manifested above all in urgent prayer to God . God averted the just punishment.



Jonah did what he was supposed to do only after the Lord called on him the second time. You were supposed to obey the call to mobilize as God’s army to save the United States. Now God is calling you a second time. The army is to have at least 920,000 God’s warriors, who take turns guarding day and night and crying out to God. In doing so, they maintain a spiritual fire, symbolized by the fire in the Jerusalem Temple. Spiritual fire burns with the sacrifice of your time devoted to prayer and of your raised hands. Cry out with all your heart together with Christ, who is within you. The Holy Spirit wants to intercede through you with groans that words cannot express (Rom 8:26).



When the people of Nineveh heard the word of God through the prophet, they obeyed, began to fast, and mainly began to call urgently on God. Everyone also gave up their evil ways. Is America calling urgently on God today? Are there at least a few prayer groups in the United States? Have battle battalions, divisions, or even an entire army already been formed? For what purpose? There is a threat of genocide for six billion people, including the American population! And you are just looking on like you do not care? The greatest reality that awaits every person is death. Sooner or later, you will die. But the question is: How and where? Then there will be God’s judgment, and you will receive either an eternal reward in heaven or an eternal punishment in hell. How shall you stand before God’s judgment seat?



Repentance is a fundamental condition for spiritual and political change in America. The Church, especially the Catholic Church, is today a valley of dry bones scattered on the great plain (cf. Ez 37). These dry bones are in need of a spiritual resurrection! The condition for the resurrection is an urgent prophetic call. Today one Ezekiel is not enough, today God wants an army of Ezekiels who will stand on constant prayer guard and call urgently on God day and night. A spiritual resurrection of America is something that no one but God Himself can do. He will do it through the Holy Spirit. It was in Topeka, USA, 120 years ago that a group of God’s faithful urgently calling on God caused a spiritual breakthrough, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. Today, God wants to save America from the satanizing genocide through the Spirit of God. But there is one condition – he seeks God’s warriors, not as atomized individuals but joined together by God’s order into a living body of the Church Militant which is to pass into the Church Triumphant in the eternal kingdom of God.



You were baptized, and you received God’s life, a mysterious union with Christ’s death and resurrection. The Holy Spirit anointed you. Some time later you probably received the fullness of the Holy Spirit like the Apostles on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2:38).



The meaning of why the Holy Spirit comes is clearly explained by Jesus: “When the Holy Spirit has come upon you, you will be My martyrés – witnesses, martyrs.” (Acts 1) This struggle with lies and evil within you (cf. the baptism of repentance Mt 3) and around you may also involve a baptism of blood (Mt 20). But do not be afraid, God is with you; you be with Him, do not be alone. Be a living cell (member) in the spiritual body whose head is Christ. By joining God’s army, you, a disciple of Christ, become His warrior. Spiritual struggle requires order and unity. Every warrior creates unity with Christ through a living faith. When there is unity, Christ is truly in the midst, and the devil’s strongholds of deception and lies are unmasked, identified and destroyed. A soldier of Christ fights under the banner of Christ! Those who cooperate in the genocide of humanity are under the banner of the Antichrist and Satan.



God is now calling you a second time. When He called you the first time, you did not respond to His voice or refused to obey like Jonah. Realize that without you, there will be no army of God in the United States. You are its basic cell.



The structure of Christ’s army:



Prayer watch – 23 people – covers 24 hours a day, because there is one hour set aside, namely from 8 to 9pm, during which all of the members pray. It is a so-called holy hour. During the week of your prayer watch, you pray daily at a fixed hour + at the holy hour. During the next three weeks, you are only bound by the holy hour.



Four prayer watches, i.e. continuous prayer, form a combat unit – 92 people.



Ten units, i.e. 920 people, form a battalion.



Ten battalions form a regiment, i.e. 9,200 soldiers.



Ten regiments form a division, i.e. 92,000 soldiers.



Ten divisions form the National Army of Christ, i.e. 920,000 soldiers of Christ.



This does not mean that you have to wait until the army of Christ is fully built here. Start with your prayer watch and the holy hour today. When there are more people like you, there will very quickly be an entire prayer watch … a regiment … and soon a strong army of praying people. In the election, 75 million Americans voted for life and justice and rejected the planned program of genocide. To achieve victory, there must be not only national but also Christ’s warriors. It is God alone who gives the victory of truth and life over the system of lies and death.



God is calling you today! Join the spiritual struggle! Accept order and military discipline, that is, responsibility in keeping your prayer watches and the holy hour.



There is no victory without a fight. Fear not, God is with you; God is with you who fight for His kingdom. If you do what you should do, God will save America.



Jesus died for us that we may have life – eternal life. The crown of eternal glory awaits every warrior of God.



Jesus has the ultimate victory over the beast. He is the ultimate Victor (Rev 19). If you have fought on His side, you will share in His victory and glory for all eternity. God is waiting for your decisive step; it depends on you what the future of America will be like.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) – several bishops and monks living in monasteries and defending the teaching of the Church against heresies which destroy the foundations of the saving faith.



January 29, 2021