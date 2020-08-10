BCP: Medical specialists versus clergy on Covid-19

An organization titled “Doctors for the Truth” was founded by medical doctors in May. The founding session was held in Hamburg (see https://youtu.be/E1wbgrhr2Bw). An international gathering of these doctors was held in late July in Madrid (see https://youtu.be/JSMCDzAVsHQ, https://www.bitchute.com/video/nrPKdeMSux3n/).
Here are a few thoughts from these two conferences:
Quarantine is the fastest way by which to weaken the immune system, and face coverings lead to contamination of patients. There is no scientific evidence supporting the idea of healthy people wearing a face covering. It is merely a political decision.
Dr. Maria José Martínez Albarracín states that PCR test, which is performed in Spain (and not only there), detects several types of Covid viruses, including a common flu. That is why so many tested people turn out to be positive. Furthermore, Covid-19 is not as dangerous as is presented on every TV channel.
In minutes 52-55 of the video recording from the event in Madrid, it was said that 90% of the people who succumbed to so-called Covid-19 had gotten the flu shot.
This year the flu vaccine contained H1N1 and polysorbate 80 and trioleate, which cause cellular disruption. This leads to the cytokine storm and Covid-19. In consequence, additional vaccination results in a much more severe illness. This was observed by three courageous Italian doctors who, despite the deliberate ban, were performing autopsies. Majority of deaths in Northern Italy occurred in persons aged 65 years or older, and 90% of those had been previously given the flu vaccine.
In Germany about 90% of all surgeries and other elective procedures in March, April and May were postponed and caused about one hundred thousand deaths.
In Argentina, which has a population of 44 million, 35000 people died of the flu in 2019. Less than 2000 people died of Covid-19 this year, i.e. 0.004%. However, the entire country is still under an absurd quarantine.
Bill Gates’ Covid-19 vaccines do not meet basic scientific requirements for the use in humans. Dr. Gaston says that they are very poisonous and contain even embryonic stem cells, embryos of unborn children.
The doctors are suing television channels of mainstream media over information terrorism and publicly demand an open investigation by the Department of Interior and the Government.
Thanks God for these brave doctors who stood up against the criminal WHO, which along with Bill Gates misuses medicine for a mass genocide. Why do Catholic bishops not oppose the criminal organization of Bergoglio, who abuses the papacy for a mass spiritual genocide? Why do bishops not look for the truth and not defend God’s flock, but they are the first to promote the organized crime against humanity? In addition, pseudo Pope Bergoglio, along with Orthodox pseudo Patriarch Kirill, were the first to launch the criminal quarantine scheme. They order a vulgar desecration of Eucharist, closing churches even on the most important religious holidays of the year. At the time when doctors fight for the truth and saving of the mankind, Vatican issues two documents, which, on top of the quarantine order also harmful vaccination constituting the first step toward the mass microchip implants and reduction of world population by 6 billion.
Medical specialists opposed the deceitful leadership of WHO with boldness. Are there also some bold bishops who would stand up against the deceitful church leaders with Bergoglio on the forefront? Lo and behold, 152 bishops stood up shamelessly against the President of Brazil, who is bravely facing the corona psychosis and related planned genocide. Treacherous bishops, how those could unite! One bishop in Argentina closed up a seminary due to corona psychosis, because theologians refused to receive Communion in the hand. What an audacity there was in this corrupt bishop! Is there among you, who have been up until now falsely obedient, a courageous bishop who will stop saying the name of the murderer of Christ and souls, arch-heretic Bergoglio, during the Mass?
Dear bishops, if you are still unaware of what is going on right now, it means that you are either spiritually blind or that you are knowingly mass murderers and criminals. How are you going to stand before God in judgment? Sober up from the delirium! You did not stand up against church legalization of the sin of sodomy, you did not stand up against the enthronement of the Pachamama demon either. What is more, now you are working together with the NWO agent Bergoglio, either knowingly or by staying silent, on the holocaust of the mankind and on leading it to its eternal damnation! A simple Christian is at least afraid of death and of God’s judgment. There is no such saving fear of death and fear of the judgment of God in you! Who are you? A bunch of clergies, atheists or cryptic satanists? By all means, you are spiritually blind and cynical. You have betrayed Christ. Have you lost your conscience and sound mind, or are you already possessed by Amazonian demons? We are asking you, who do you serve? God or Satan? By your fruit, you are servants of Satan and his system. You are clearly candidates of hell and with one foot you are already in it, because you notoriously refuse to receive the truth and to repent.
Follow the example of the doctors’ courage as they took the lead in fight for the truth and for life! Follow them! Repent! The Church needs heroic and holy shepherds today!
BCP
August 3, 2020
The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.
