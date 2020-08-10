BCP: Medical specialists versus clergy on Covid-19

“Doctors for the Truth”

Quarantine is the fastest way by which to weaken the immune system, and face coverings lead to contamination of patients.

There is no scientific evidence supporting the idea of healthy people wearing a face covering. It is merely a political decision.



Dr. Maria José Martínez Albarracín states that PCR test, which is performed in Spain (and not only there), detects several types of Covid viruses, including a common flu. That is why so many tested people turn out to be positive. Furthermore, Covid-19 is not as dangerous as is presented on every TV channel.

In minutes 52-55 of the video recording from the event in Madrid, it was said that 90% of the people who succumbed to so-called Covid-19 had gotten the flu shot.

This year the flu vaccine contained H1N1 and polysorbate 80 and trioleate, which cause cellular disruption . This leads to the cytokine storm and Covid-19. In consequence, additional vaccination results in a much more severe illness. This was observed by three courageous Italian doctors who, despite the deliberate ban, were performing autopsies. Majority of deaths in Northern Italy occurred in persons aged 65 years or older, and 90% of those had been previously given the flu vaccine.



In Germany about 90% of all surgeries and other elective procedures in March, April and May were postponed and caused about one hundred thousand deaths.



In Argentina, which has a population of 44 million, 35000 people died of the flu in 2019. Less than 2000 people died of Covid-19 this year, i.e. 0.004%. However, the entire country is still under an absurd quarantine.



Bill Gates’ Covid-19 vaccines do not meet basic scientific requirements for the use in humans. Dr. Gaston says that they are very poisonous and contain even embryonic stem cells, embryos of unborn children.



The doctors are suing television channels of mainstream media over information terrorism and publicly demand an open investigation by the Department of Interior and the Government.

