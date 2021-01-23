The Superintendent of Partnership Schools Discusses the Plan for the Nation's Re-Opening of Schools President Joe Biden has said he wants to see the nation's schools re-open for in-person learning … More





President Joe Biden has said he wants to see the nation's schools re-open for in-person learning as soon as possible, making it one of his goals for his first 100 days in office. The Superintendent of Partnership Schools, a network of nine urban Catholic schools in New York and Cleveland, Kathleen Porter-Magee joins to talk about what that may mean for Catholic schools. Porter-Magee explains what needs to happen in order for this ambitious goal to work. With many of the nation's Catholic schools having remained open during the pandemic and taking precautions to protect their students and teachers, the superintendent shares what the lessons learned have been that may help. She also discusses whether she believes that the fact that many public schools became hybrid or went with a complete online learning curriculum, has helped reinforce the importance or parochial schools. As an educator, she gives her insight on the benefits of in-person schooling for children.