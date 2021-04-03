Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,1-9.

Acts of the Apostles 10,34a.37-43.

Peter proceeded to speak and said, "You know

what has happened all over Judea, beginning in Galilee after the baptism that John preached,

how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the holy Spirit and power. He went about doing good and healing all those oppressed by the devil, for God was with him.

We are witnesses of all that he did both in the country of the Jews and (in) Jerusalem. They put him to death by hanging him on a tree.

This man God raised (on) the third day and granted that he be visible,

not to all the people, but to us, the witnesses chosen by God in advance, who ate and drank with him after he rose from the dead.

He commissioned us to preach to the people and testify that he is the one appointed by God as judge of the living and the dead.

To him all the prophets bear witness, that everyone who believes in him will receive forgiveness of sins through his name."



Psalms 118(117),1-2.16ab-17.22-23.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

Let the house of Israel say,

"His mercy endures forever."



"The right hand of the LORD is exalted;

the right hand of the LORD has struck with power."

I shall not die, but live,

and declare the works of the LORD.



The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.



Letter to the Colossians 3,1-4.

Brothers and sisters: If you were raised with Christ, seek what is above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God.

Think of what is above, not of what is on earth.

For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.

When Christ your life appears, then you too will appear with him in glory.