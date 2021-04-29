Vatican's Office for the Doctrine of Faith Hosts Study Day on the Dissolution of Marriage A Vatican official says Church law does not conflict with pastoral care in terms of the annulment or dissolut… More





A Vatican official says Church law does not conflict with pastoral care in terms of the annulment or dissolution of marriages. The Holy See's Office for the Doctrine of the Faith, recently hosted a study day on the dissolution of marriages. Vatican officials stressed the importance of pastoral care during the process. They say there is no difference between considering such cases and caring for the spiritual well-being of those involved. Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Hannah Brockhaus, joins to tell us more about the study day and why it was held now. Brockhaus shares more about what the Vatican calls "the dissolution of marriage in favor of the faith" and how that is different from an annulment. The CNA Correspondent explains what else the head of the Vatican's Doctrine of the Faith said.