Clicks2
John Paul the Great....Apostate??? This documentary put together showing John Paul II on video allowing godless pagans to offer incense to their gods in Catholic Churches among other sacrileges.More
John Paul the Great....Apostate???
This documentary put together showing John Paul II on video allowing godless pagans to offer incense to their gods in Catholic Churches among other sacrileges.
This documentary put together showing John Paul II on video allowing godless pagans to offer incense to their gods in Catholic Churches among other sacrileges.