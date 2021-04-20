Diocese of Charleston Files Lawsuit Against State of South Carolina | EWTN News Nightly The Diocese of Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina. It is challenging an amendme… More





The Diocese of Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina. It is challenging an amendment which prohibits public funds from going to private schools. The state Supreme Court has blocked the governor's efforts to provide COVID-relief funding to private schools and parents of private school students, citing the constitutional amendment. Jeff Jennings, attorney for the Liberty Justice Center which is defending the Catholic schools, joins to talk about the Blaine Amendment, the history of it and how it pertains to this case. In addition to the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Inc, including five historically Black colleges and universities, is a co-plaintiff in this case. Jennings tells us about the significance of that, how all of these institutions are being impacted and the amount of COVID-relief funding that is being withheld from them. The attorney shares what comes next in this case and ultimately what he hopes to achieve. Jennings explains how many other states have the Blaine Amendment in their constitutions as well. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Diocese of Charleston Files Lawsuit Against State of South Carolina | EWTN News NightlyThe Diocese of Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina. It is challenging an amendment which prohibits public funds from going to private schools. The state Supreme Court has blocked the governor's efforts to provide COVID-relief funding to private schools and parents of private school students, citing the constitutional amendment. Jeff Jennings, attorney for the Liberty Justice Center which is defending the Catholic schools, joins to talk about the Blaine Amendment, the history of it and how it pertains to this case. In addition to the Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Inc, including five historically Black colleges and universities, is a co-plaintiff in this case. Jennings tells us about the significance of that, how all of these institutions are being impacted and the amount of COVID-relief funding that is being withheld from them. The attorney shares what comes next in this case and ultimately what he hopes to achieve. Jennings explains how many other states have the Blaine Amendment in their constitutions as well. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly