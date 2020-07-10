Clicks113
This image is from Interstate 81 south on July 8, 2020
(The priest is Fr. John Killackey, FSSP.) The scene is between multiple accidents along the highway. This until now unnamed priest was on site to offer help and prayers to those injured .. there are …More
Here is the story: July 8th-A chain-reaction accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on Rte 81 in Lebanon Co, PA. It was raining heavily. Caught in the traffic behind the mess of crumpled vehicles was Fr John Killackey FSSP, who gave Last Rites to the only fatality-in truck in front of him.
