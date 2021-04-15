President Biden Announces Withdrawing All Troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021 Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute and Principal of the International BGR Group, Lester Munson, … More





Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute and Principal of the International BGR Group, Lester Munson, joins to talk about how President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he will be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, marking the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks. Munson shares his thoughts on this. There are a number of people, including lawmakers on both sides, who are opposed to this move, but it is not a new concept. President Trump also wanted to get all the troops out of Afghanistan by this year. That said, Munson explains what the dangers and benefits are of doing that. On another note, the top global threat right now according to intelligence officials is China. The Senior Fellow at the National Security Institute discusses how he believes the Biden administration should address this and what they should do. The situation with Russia and the Ukraine is another hot spot, Munson tells us what the dangers are there and whether this is a conflict in which the US should get involved.