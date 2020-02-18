Bishop Nann Apologises To Gänswein, Fights for "Church of Council"

To criticise Archbishop Gänswein was a "serious mistake," Caravelí Bishop Reinhold Nann, 59, Peru, writes on ReinholdNann.Blogspot.com (February 17).
He was surprised by the feedback, deleted his post, and apologises to Gänswein, citing "events in the Vatican" as the reason for the article.
According to Nann, there are two "views of the Church." There is the "Church of the Culture War" where a holy remnant closes itself off behind walls against the "evil world." And there is the "Church of the Council" which is building bridges to this [evil] world.
Nann vows to make every effort to support the "Church of the Council" which has been a walking disaster from its beginning.
