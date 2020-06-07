Sanctissima Trinitas

"The soul is made like to God by grace. Hence for a divine person to be sent to anyone by grace, there must needs be a likening of the soul to the divine person Who is sent, by some gift of grace. … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "The soul is made like to God by grace. Hence for a divine person to be sent to anyone by grace, there must needs be a likening of the soul to the divine person Who is sent, by some gift of grace. Because the Holy Ghost is Love, the soul is assimilated to the Holy Ghost by the gift of charity: hence the mission of the Holy Ghost is according to the mode of charity. Whereas the Son is the Word, not any sort of word, but one Who breathes forth Love. Hence Augustine says (De Trin. ix 10): "The Word we speak of is knowledge with love."" – St Thomas Aquinas, Summa theologiæ, Ia, 43, 5 ad 2. Detail from a painted frontal in the church of the Holy Trinity, Sloane Square in London. My sermon for Trinity Sunday 2020 can be read here Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr