The 4th of July is the feast of St Elizabeth of Portugal, a Franciscan tertiary and queen who served the poor and helped her country avoid war during the 13th and 14th centuries. Elizabeth of Portugal was named for her great-aunt, St Elizabeth of Hungary. Their lives were similar in some important ways: both of them were married at very young ages, they sought to live the precepts of the Gospel despite their status as royalty, and finished their lives as members of the Third Order of St Francis. St Elizabeth of Portugal is often show with roses because on one occasion she was giving bread to the poor, against her husband's wishes, and when he caught her doing so, the bread she had been carrying turned into roses. This statue of the saint is in St Francis of Assisi church in New York City.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr