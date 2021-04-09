EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 8, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In the White House Rose Garden, President Joe Biden announced new measures to curb deadly gun violence. During his inaugura… More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In the White House Rose Garden, President Joe Biden announced new measures to curb deadly gun violence. During his inauguration speech, the president spoke about his eagerness to work with both parties in Congress. However, Senate Republicans say so far it's been the Democrats way or the highway. Meanwhile, Protests continue in Myanmar, following the military coup earlier this year. Vice President of the Religious Freedom Institute, Eric Patterson, joins to remind us how the military takeover began and what the status of the government leaders who were in place before the coup is. Today is also the World Day for Child Sexual Abuse Prevention. The Vatican has joined Harvard University to sponsor a three day online symposium on abuse prevention and treatment. Associate Professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Katharina Fuchs, joins to tell us about the recent international webinar. And finally this evening, lawmakers in Arkansas have overridden the veto of a bill that prohibits gender-transitioning procedures for children. Washington D.C. Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Matt Hadro, joins to talk about Arkansas overriding the governor's veto and whether he was surprised that Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill in the first place.