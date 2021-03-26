2021 Hypothetical Atlantic Hurricane Season Animation. The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season was a hyperactive season that produced 47 tropical cyclones. Of those, 42 were named storms, 24 intensified … More

2021 Hypothetical Atlantic Hurricane Season Animation.The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season was a hyperactive season that produced 47 tropical cyclones. Of those, 42 were named storms, 24 intensified to hurricane strength, and 7 became major hurricanes. The season also featured a brief crossover to the East Pacific when Hurricane Henri moved through Nicaragua.The names Julian, Kate, Peter, and Kenzie were retired at the 44th Session of the RA IV Hurricane Committee in the Spring of 2022. They were replaced by James, Kara, Pedro, and Kennedy.This animation also uses a new concept I call "ghost greek letters!"Since a lot of people dislike the new naming list, I thought of a compromise where, while I use the new auxiliary list, the corresponding greek letter we WOULD'VE been at at the same time will float above each name.