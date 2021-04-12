Arian Heretics, Modernist Heretics (Vatican II & The New Mass)

In today's Roman Martyrology we have a great example for our days, St. Hermenegild. He refused to received the Blessed Sacrament from a validly ordained heretic. Valid ordination or bishop consecration does not make it licit (permitted) for us to receive the sacraments from such heretical individuals. Let us learn from this King and Martyr's example and reject receiving the sacraments from Modernist heretics regardless of them offering the Latin Mass. If they accept Vatican II and/or the New Mass they are Modernist heretics and worse than Arians as Modernism is the 'synthesis of all heresies' so says Pope St. Pius X!