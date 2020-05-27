Clicks121

Thank You Bishops!

Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsZmsmfjsqel
Eva
The only ones laughing about the lockdown are demons, indeed.
rhemes1582
St. John Fisher; Ora Pro Nobis
