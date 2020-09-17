Whistleblower alleges forced hysterectomies at ICE detention center in Georgia

12news on Sept 17 2020 A former nurse at a Georgia detention center is filing a whistleblower complaint with the federal government after she says doctors have refused to test inmates for COVID-19 … More

12news on Sept 17 2020 A former nurse at a Georgia detention center is filing a whistleblower complaint with the federal government after she says doctors have refused to test inmates for COVID-19 because they didn't want to quarantine them. She also says doctors routinely performed hysterectomies on inmates who didn't need them.