Ethnic Gnosticism | Voddie Baucham
Critical Racist Theory has real risks and must be resisted minute 28 — it hinders genuine relationships minute 37 — it gives rise to a “cult” of atonement; listen to the important message that “you …More
Critical Racist Theory has real risks and must be resisted
minute 28 — it hinders genuine relationships
minute 37 — it gives rise to a “cult” of atonement; listen to the important message that “you will never be sorry enough” for those who are members of this cult.
minute 50 — God has given us a way to rectify these things, in His Word
