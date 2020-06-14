Clicks22

Ethnic Gnosticism | Voddie Baucham

Critical Racist Theory has real risks and must be resisted minute 28 — it hinders genuine relationships minute 37 — it gives rise to a “cult” of atonement; listen to the important message that “you …More
Critical Racist Theory has real risks and must be resisted
minute 28 — it hinders genuine relationships
minute 37 — it gives rise to a “cult” of atonement; listen to the important message that “you will never be sorry enough” for those who are members of this cult.
minute 50 — God has given us a way to rectify these things, in His Word
Alex A
Excellent speech and analyses. Amen, Amen. Bravo Sir. There is hope for America yet.
