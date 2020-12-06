Clicks6
The Top 3 Reasons That I Became Catholic... and Always Will Be. hbgdiocese.org Dr. John Bergsma, a former Protestant Pastor, delivered this keynote address on the topic of his conversion to Catholic…More
Dr. John Bergsma, a former Protestant Pastor, delivered this keynote address on the topic of his conversion to Catholicism at the 2019 Men's Conference for the Diocese of Harrisburg. The complete title of his talk is: The Top 3 Reasons That I Became Catholic... and Always Will Be . . . Perspectives from a Former Protestant Pastor.
