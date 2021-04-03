Via Crucis presided over by Pope Francis | LIVE from St. Peter’s Square. Meditating on the dolorous passion of our Lord and accompanying Him on the Way of the Cross, draws us closer to Him. We can … More





Meditating on the dolorous passion of our Lord and accompanying Him on the Way of the Cross, draws us closer to Him. We can never thank Jesus enough for the unimaginable pain he suffered for us. Watch Via Crucis presided over by Pope Francis, LIVE from St. Peter’s Square, Vatican.

Watch Daily Mass on Shalom World and receive the abundant grace of God. Shalom World TV will be airing all Papal events Live on this YouTube channel.



