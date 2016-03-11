DOLOROUS PASSION - Audiobook - Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick Revelations. THE DOLOROUS PASSION OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST FROM THE MEDITATIONS OF ANNA KATHARINA EMMERICK TABLE OF … More

DOLOROUS PASSION - Audiobook - Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick Revelations.FROM THE MEDITATIONS OF ANNA KATHARINA EMMERICKIntroduction to the Book.Pages xiReligious of the Order of St. Augustine, at the Convent of Agnetenberg, Dulmen, Westphalia.Pages 15-59IntroductionPage 65Preparatons for the PaschPages 67-67The Supper-RoomPages 68-69Arrangements for eating the Paschal LambPages 70-71The Chalice used at the Last SupperPages 72-73Jesus goes up to JerusalemPages 74-75The Last PaschPages 76-80The Washing of the FeetPages 81-83Institution of the Holy EucharistPages 84-88Private Instructions and ConsecrationsPages 89-93IntroductionPages 95-97Jesus in the Garden of OlivesPages 97-121Judas and his BandPages 121-127Jesus is ArrestedPages 127-137Means Employed by the Enemies of Jesus for Carrying out Their Designs Against HimPages 138-139A Glance at JerusalemPages 140-144Jesus before AnnasPages 145-148The Tribunal of CaiphasPages 149-150Jesus before CaiphasPages 151-158The Insults received by Jesus in the court of CaiphasPages 158-160The Denial of St. PeterPages 161-164Mary in the House of CaiphasPages 164-167Jesus Confined in the Subterranean PrisonPages 167-170The Morning TrialPages 171-173The Despair of JudasPages 173-176Jesus is taken before PilatePages 176-179Description of Pilate's Palace and the Adjacent BuildingsPages 179-183Jesus before PilatePages 183-189The Origin of the Way of the CrossPages 189-191Pilate and his WifePages 191-194Jesus before HerodPages 194-199Jesus led back from the Court of Herod to that of PilatePages 200-205The Scourging of JesusPages 205-210Mary during the Flagellation of our LordPages 210-212Interruption of the Visions of the Passion by the Appearance of St. Joseph under the form of a ChildPages 212-218Description of the Personal Appearance of the Blessed VirginPages 218-219The Crowning with ThornsPages 220-221Ecce HomoPages 222-224Reflections on the VisionsPages 225-226Jesus Condemned to be CrucifiedPages 227-232The Carriage of the CrossPages 233-236The First Fall of JesusPages 236The Second Fall of JesusPages 237-238Simon of Cyrene.---Third Fall of JesusPages 239The Veil of VeronicaPages 241-242The Fourth and Fifth Falls of Jesus.---The Daughters of JerusalemPages 243-244Jesus on Mount Golgotha.---Sixth and Seventh Falls of JesusPages 245-246The Departure of Mary and the Holy Women of Calvary.Pages 247-248The Nailing of Jesus to the CrossPages 249-252Erection of the CrossPages 253Crucifixion of the ThievesPages 254-255Jesus Hanging on the Cross Between Two ThievesPages 256-257First Word of Jesus on the CrossPages 258Eclipse of the Sun.---Second and Third Word of Jesus on the CrossPages 259-260The Fear felt by the Inhabitants of Jerusalem.---Fourth Word of Jesus on the CrossPages 261-265Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Words of Jesus on the Cross.---His DeathPages 266-269The Earthquake.---Apparitions of the Dead in JerusalemPages 270-273The Request of Joseph of Arimathea to be allowed to have the Body of JesusPages 274The Opening of the Side of Jesus.---Death of the Two ThievesPages 275-277A Description of Some Parts of Ancient JerusalemPages 278-280The Descent from the CrossPages 281-285The Embalming of the Body of JesusPages 286-291The Body of Our Lord Placed in the SepulchrePages 292The Return from the Sepulchre.---Joseph of Arimathea is put in PrisonPages 293-294On the Name of CalvaryPages 295-296The Cross and the Wine-pressPages 297Apparitions on Occasion of the Death of JesusPages 298-299Guards are Placed Around the Tomb of JesusPages 300A Glance at the Disciples of Jesus on Holy SaturdayPages 301-304A Detached Account of the Descent into HellPages 305-310The Eve of the ResurrectionPages 311Joseph of Arimathea Miraculously Set at LargePages 312The Night of ResurrectionPages 313-316The Resurrection of Our LordPages 317The Holy Women at the SepulchrePages 318-323The Relation which was given by the Sentinels who were placed around the SepulchrePages 324-325The End of the Lenten MeditationsPages 326Detached Account of LonginusPages 327-330