DOLOROUS PASSION - Audiobook - Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick Revelations.
THE DOLOROUS PASSION OF
OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
FROM THE MEDITATIONS OF ANNA KATHARINA EMMERICK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PREFACE
INTRODUCTION
Introduction to the Book.
Pages xi
LIFE OF ANNE CATHERINE EMMERICH
Religious of the Order of St. Augustine, at the Convent of Agnetenberg, Dulmen, Westphalia.
Pages 15-59
TO THE READER
Introduction
Page 65
MEDITATION I
Preparatons for the Pasch
Pages 67-67
MEDITATION II
The Supper-Room
Pages 68-69
MEDITATION III
Arrangements for eating the Paschal Lamb
Pages 70-71
MEDITATION IV
The Chalice used at the Last Supper
Pages 72-73
MEDITATION V
Jesus goes up to Jerusalem
Pages 74-75
MEDITATION VI
The Last Pasch
Pages 76-80
MEDITATION VII
The Washing of the Feet
Pages 81-83
MEDITATION VIII
Institution of the Holy Eucharist
Pages 84-88
MEDITATION IX
Private Instructions and Consecrations
Pages 89-93
THE PASSION
Introduction
Pages 95-97
CHAPTER 1
Jesus in the Garden of Olives
Pages 97-121
CHAPTER 2
Judas and his Band
Pages 121-127
CHAPTER 3
Jesus is Arrested
Pages 127-137
CHAPTER 4
Means Employed by the Enemies of Jesus for Carrying out Their Designs Against Him
Pages 138-139
CHAPTER 5
A Glance at Jerusalem
Pages 140-144
CHAPTER 6
Jesus before Annas
Pages 145-148
CHAPTER 7
The Tribunal of Caiphas
Pages 149-150
CHAPTER 8
Jesus before Caiphas
Pages 151-158
CHAPTER 9
The Insults received by Jesus in the court of Caiphas
Pages 158-160
CHAPTER 10
The Denial of St. Peter
Pages 161-164
CHAPTER 11
Mary in the House of Caiphas
Pages 164-167
CHAPTER 12
Jesus Confined in the Subterranean Prison
Pages 167-170
CHAPTER 13
The Morning Trial
Pages 171-173
CHAPTER 14
The Despair of Judas
Pages 173-176
CHAPTER 15
Jesus is taken before Pilate
Pages 176-179
CHAPTER 16
Description of Pilate's Palace and the Adjacent Buildings
Pages 179-183
CHAPTER 17
Jesus before Pilate
Pages 183-189
CHAPTER 18
The Origin of the Way of the Cross
Pages 189-191
CHAPTER 19
Pilate and his Wife
Pages 191-194
CHAPTER 20
Jesus before Herod
Pages 194-199
CHAPTER 21
Jesus led back from the Court of Herod to that of Pilate
Pages 200-205
CHAPTER 22
The Scourging of Jesus
Pages 205-210
CHAPTER 23
Mary during the Flagellation of our Lord
Pages 210-212
CHAPTER 24
Interruption of the Visions of the Passion by the Appearance of St. Joseph under the form of a Child
Pages 212-218
CHAPTER 25
Description of the Personal Appearance of the Blessed Virgin
Pages 218-219
CHAPTER 26
The Crowning with Thorns
Pages 220-221
CHAPTER 27
Ecce Homo
Pages 222-224
CHAPTER 28
Reflections on the Visions
Pages 225-226
CHAPTER 29
Jesus Condemned to be Crucified
Pages 227-232
CHAPTER 30
The Carriage of the Cross
Pages 233-236
CHAPTER 31
The First Fall of Jesus
Pages 236
CHAPTER 32
The Second Fall of Jesus
Pages 237-238
CHAPTER 33
Simon of Cyrene.---Third Fall of Jesus
Pages 239
CHAPTER 34
The Veil of Veronica
Pages 241-242
CHAPTER 35
The Fourth and Fifth Falls of Jesus.---The Daughters of Jerusalem
Pages 243-244
CHAPTER 36
Jesus on Mount Golgotha.---Sixth and Seventh Falls of Jesus
Pages 245-246
CHAPTER 37
The Departure of Mary and the Holy Women of Calvary.
Pages 247-248
CHAPTER 38
The Nailing of Jesus to the Cross
Pages 249-252
CHAPTER 39
Erection of the Cross
Pages 253
CHAPTER 40
Crucifixion of the Thieves
Pages 254-255
CHAPTER 41
Jesus Hanging on the Cross Between Two Thieves
Pages 256-257
CHAPTER 42
First Word of Jesus on the Cross
Pages 258
CHAPTER 43
Eclipse of the Sun.---Second and Third Word of Jesus on the Cross
Pages 259-260
CHAPTER 44
The Fear felt by the Inhabitants of Jerusalem.---Fourth Word of Jesus on the Cross
Pages 261-265
CHAPTER 45
Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Words of Jesus on the Cross.---His Death
Pages 266-269
CHAPTER 46
The Earthquake.---Apparitions of the Dead in Jerusalem
Pages 270-273
CHAPTER 47
The Request of Joseph of Arimathea to be allowed to have the Body of Jesus
Pages 274
CHAPTER 48
The Opening of the Side of Jesus.---Death of the Two Thieves
Pages 275-277
CHAPTER 49
A Description of Some Parts of Ancient Jerusalem
Pages 278-280
CHAPTER 50
The Descent from the Cross
Pages 281-285
CHAPTER 51
The Embalming of the Body of Jesus
Pages 286-291
CHAPTER 52
The Body of Our Lord Placed in the Sepulchre
Pages 292
CHAPTER 53
The Return from the Sepulchre.---Joseph of Arimathea is put in Prison
Pages 293-294
CHAPTER 54
On the Name of Calvary
Pages 295-296
CHAPTER 55
The Cross and the Wine-press
Pages 297
CHAPTER 56
Apparitions on Occasion of the Death of Jesus
Pages 298-299
CHAPTER 57
Guards are Placed Around the Tomb of Jesus
Pages 300
CHAPTER 58
A Glance at the Disciples of Jesus on Holy Saturday
Pages 301-304
CHAPTER 59
A Detached Account of the Descent into Hell
Pages 305-310
CHAPTER 60
The Eve of the Resurrection
Pages 311
CHAPTER 61
Joseph of Arimathea Miraculously Set at Large
Pages 312
CHAPTER 62
The Night of Resurrection
Pages 313-316
CHAPTER 63
The Resurrection of Our Lord
Pages 317
CHAPTER 64
The Holy Women at the Sepulchre
Pages 318-323
CHAPTER 65
The Relation which was given by the Sentinels who were placed around the Sepulchre
Pages 324-325
CHAPTER 66
The End of the Lenten Meditations
Pages 326
APPENDIX
Detached Account of Longinus
Pages 327-330
THE END OF THE DOLOROUS PASSION OF JESUS CHRIST
