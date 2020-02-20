Shock: The Apostle of Reconciliation Is Dead - Was He Murdered? The popular Catholic gospel singer Kizito Mihigo, the “Apostle of Reconciliation”, died in police custody on February 17 in Kilgali, … More

Shock: The Apostle of Reconciliation Is Dead - Was He Murdered?



The popular Catholic gospel singer Kizito Mihigo, the “Apostle of Reconciliation”, died in police custody on February 17 in Kilgali, Rwanda. He was 38. Police claimed he committed suicide by hanging himself. But pictures on social media suggest that he was tortured to death. Kizito was arrested by police who accused him of an attempt to cross the border to Burundi to join the opposition against Rwanda president Paul Kagame.



Rwandan Genocide



Mihigo was also a songwriter, organist, composer of sacred music, TV presenter, and peace activist. He belonged to the Tutsi minority who suffered terribly during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Mihigo then escaped to Burundi while his father was killed.



He Forgave the Murderers of His Father



When Mihigo was 14 at the Petit Seminaire de Butare, he became the most popular Catholic organist and composer in Rwanda. After high school, he entered for a while the seminary to become a priest. Mihigo composed more than 400 songs. Through music and the Catholic faith, he managed to forgive those who killed his father. He never married.



First Arrest



In March 2014, Mihigo produced the song "The Meaning of Death." It challenged the official narrative of the Rwandan genocide because he, as a Tutsi, carefully criticised revenge killings against Hutus. Mihigo was arrested and spent four years in prison. On September 2018 he was released by presidential grace.



Religious Concerts



Mihigo's most popular concerts were those for Easter and Christmas. He regularly organized concerts of sacred music for African Catholics living in Europe. They were followed by a Requiem Mass for victims of violence, celebrated by Monsignor André-Joseph Léonard, then the Bishop of Namur, Belgium, who later became the archbishop of Brussels.



A Hymn for Pope Francis



Last June, Mihigo composed a hymn for Pope Francis. The song praises Francis as “our role model of humility” who “leads us on the path of holiness,” and says that through his messages, “God is among us.” Francis is called a “role model of humanity” in matters of abuse, human rights, justice, and inter-religious dialogue. At this point, the clip shows the signing of the Abu Dhabi document.