Knock Shrine in Ireland, Officially Designated An International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine

Pope Francis officially designated Ireland's Knock Shrine as an International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine. This recognition comes nearly two and a half years after Pope Francis visited the Marian shrine during his trip to Ireland in 2018. He prayed in front of the Chapel of the Apparition for all families of the world, and today the Church launches a special year of the family. Tracey Harkin from EWTN Ireland joins to tell us about the history of the Knock Shrine and the apparition that took place there. Harkin discusses the popularity of the shrine for the people in Ireland and for visitors. She also explains how Catholics are reacting to Mass resuming in Northern Ireland after being suspended due to the pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Knock Shrine in Ireland, Officially Designated An International Marian and Eucharistic ShrinePope Francis officially designated Ireland's Knock Shrine as an International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine. This recognition comes nearly two and a half years after Pope Francis visited the Marian shrine during his trip to Ireland in 2018. He prayed in front of the Chapel of the Apparition for all families of the world, and today the Church launches a special year of the family. Tracey Harkin from EWTN Ireland joins to tell us about the history of the Knock Shrine and the apparition that took place there. Harkin discusses the popularity of the shrine for the people in Ireland and for visitors. She also explains how Catholics are reacting to Mass resuming in Northern Ireland after being suspended due to the pandemic. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly