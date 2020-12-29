Clicks609
Obscure Saint: Saint Egwin of Evesham - Feast Day December 30th.
catholictv on Dec 10, 2015 December's "Obscure Saint" is 8th century English saint, Egwin of Evesham, whose feast we celebrate on December 30.
