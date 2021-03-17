Exec. Director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso Talks About US Border Crisis Concerns continue to grow over the situation at the US border with Mexico. On Monday, House Minority … More





Concerns continue to grow over the situation at the US border with Mexico. On Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy along with several other Republican lawmakers traveled down to the border city of El Paso, Texas to get a first hand look for themselves. McCarthy says in part, "What is happening at the border is more than a crisis. This is human heartbreak." Attorney at Law and Executive Director of Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso, Melissa Lopez, joins to tell us what she sees on the frontlines, living and working in El Paso and what she is hearing from those she works with in the migrant community. Her organization provides a wide range of legal assistance and services to immigrants, including help for unaccompanied minors. Lopez talks more about that and how many children on average her offices helps. As we have been hearing about the surge in unaccompanied children, Lopez clarifies whether she has also seen an increased need. Lopez and her office also provide legal services for those who may have been victims of human trafficking on their journey to the U.S. She discusses this topic further and how prevalent it may be. The attorney at law and executive director also shares what she wants people to know about what is happening at the border, the people who are migrating here and how viewers can help.