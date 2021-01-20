Clicks43
Tesa
2
Pope Francis to Joe Biden: "I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice & freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights & …More
Pope Francis to Joe Biden: "I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice & freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights & dignity of every person, esp. the poor, the vulnerable & those who have no voice.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

HerzMariae
  • Report
I love where Francis emphasised that the unborn have no voice. Oh, wait...
Tesa
  • Report
Biden being sworn in with a Douay-Rheims Bible.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up