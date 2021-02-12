235. The wind is blowing

We need different aspirations of the Holy Spirit depending on who we are. Every person is different, but totally wanted of God for a holy and continuous evangelization.
We all need different graces depending on who we are, how we are, where we are, and where we’re going to while following a Holy Spirit who doesn’t tell us where he’s going.
“The wind blows where it wills.” John, chapter 3, verse 8a
He is free, totally, sovereignly free! He isn’t confined to a single expression, to a single idea.
Jesus tells Nicodemus the meaning of the movement
of the Spirit:
“The wind blows where it wills, and you can hear the sound it makes, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes; so it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.” John, chapter 3, verse 8
It is so with us, born of the breath of the Spirit. We don’t know where the Spirit leads us. We must trust him, day by day, to be free, to be responsible in the mission to which he prepares us and sends us. It’s the heart’s mission.
Let’s not limit the Holy Spirit or the evangelical values that are multiple:
"“Furthermore, many elements of sanctification and of truth” (LG 8 # 2) are found outside the visible confines of the Catholic Church: “the written Word of God; the life of grace; faith, hope, and charity, with the other interior gifts of the Holy Spirit, as well as visible elements.” (UR 3 # 2, see LG 15).
Christ’s Spirit uses these Churches and ecclesial communities as means of salvation, whose power derives from the fullness of grace and truth that Christ has entrusted to the Catholic Church. All these blessings come from Christ and lead to him (see UR 3) and are in themselves calls to “Catholic unity.”" (LG 8). Catechism of the Catholic Church number 819,
vatican.va/archive/ENG0015/__P29.HTM
We will have to be watchful in order to discover these graces in people. They’re not only for ourselves. We can also lose them if we don’t take a jealous care of them:
"‘Christ, sent by the Father, is the source of the Church’s whole apostolate’; thus the fruitfulness of apostolate for ordained ministers as well as for lay people clearly depends on their vital union with Christ. (AA 4; cf. ⇒ Jn 15:5.) In keeping with their vocations, the demands of the times and the various gifts of the Holy Spirit, the apostolate assumes the most varied forms. But charity, drawn from the Eucharist above all, is always ‘as it were, the soul of the whole apostolate’." (AA 3). Catechism of the Catholic Church number 864,
vatican.va/archive/ENG0015/__P29.HTM
We receive the different gifts and charisms of the Holy Spirit, but we don’t develop them all in the same way, according to the life we lead, the blockages or openness, according to the possibilities that we obtain to share them.
Let’s engage with the Holy Spirit. Let’s be aware and take some time to receive all that he offers:
“The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with all of you.” 2 Corinthians, chapter 13, verse 13
Union with Christ is vital: “Charity is drawn mainly from the Eucharist.” The grace of God must always remain with us and bear fruit beyond the Eucharistic celebration:
The Church therefore asks the Father to send the Holy Spirit to make the lives of the faithful a living sacrifice to God by their spiritual transformation into the image of Christ, by concern for the Church’s unity, and by taking part in her mission through the witness and service of charity. Catechism of the Catholic Church number 1109, vatican.va/archive/ENG0015/__P2X.HTM
This is not our own mission. It is the participation in Jesus’s Mission, in the Shepherd’s Mission.
