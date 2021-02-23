OPEN LINE TUESDAY - Feb. 22, 2021- Fr. Wade Menezes - Draw Closer To The Holy Trinity Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM shares his wisdom on Faith, Family and Fellowship Topic: Draw Closer To The Holy Trinity … More

Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM shares his wisdom on Faith, Family and Fellowship Topic: Draw Closer To The Holy Trinity This Lent - Call - 1- 833-288- EWTN (3986) or 205-271-2985