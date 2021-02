Corsican Chant: Salve Regina (Lyric video)Please support for our channel : (you can donate as little as 1$ ):----Special thanks to our patrons on Patreon and SubscribeStar who have made this video possible.----Top Patrons: (10 $ or more donation)Patricia Blassingame, Randall Flagg, Lord Funkicus,unter Rhoades, Joseph Blain, George Sherratt, The Salk, Brendon WadeJames A Panter, Christophe, Jason Huang, Matthew Stephenson, Zambonilovecrypt.net , Borna Situm Nagy, Peter Hundy, Ewa Jasniach, Tristan DelobelleRafal Jedrasik, Sancte Michael defende nos, Olga Heinle, Ryan Magoon, Daniel StodolaRosalie treiber, SPUD, Simeon Mallette, Maciej Durakiewicz, Dominique Blouin, Vlad Dracula----About the chant:For a while there were two feasts in honor of the Sorrowful Mother: one going back to the 15th century, the other to the 17th century. For a while both were celebrated by the universal Church: one on the Friday before Palm Sunday, the other in September.The principal biblical references to Mary’s sorrows are in Luke 2:35 and John 19:26-27. The Lucan passage is Simeon’s prediction about a sword piercing Mary’s soul; the Johannine passage relates Jesus’ words from the cross to Mary and to the beloved disciple.-----This chant was performed by CIRMA/ Ensemble Organum lead by Mr. Marcel PérèsWebsite: organumcirma.com/en_GB/ -----Latin Text:Salve, Regina, mater misericordiae:Vita, dulcedo, et spes nostra, salve.Ad te clamamus, exsules, filii Hevae.Ad te suspiramus, gementes et flentesIn hac lacrimarum valle.Eia ergo, Advocata nostra,Illos tuos misericordes oculosAd nos converte.Et Jesum, benedictum fructum ventris tui,nobis, post hoc exsilium ostende.O clemens, O piaO dulcis Virgo Maria!