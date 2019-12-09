Spiritus Domini

"On that day, a shoot shall sprout from the stump of Jesse, and from his roots a bud shall blossom. The spirit of the LORD shall rest upon him: a spirit of wisdom and of understanding, a spirit of … More

"On that day, a shoot shall sprout from the stump of Jesse, and from his roots a bud shall blossom. The spirit of the LORD shall rest upon him: a spirit of wisdom and of understanding, a spirit of counsel and of strength, a spirit of knowledge and of fear of the LORD, and his delight shall be the fear of the LORD." – Isaiah 11:1-2, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass for the 2nd Sunday of Advent. Apse painting from the church of Santa Maria in Capella in Trastevere, Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr