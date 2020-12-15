Nativity scene in the Vatican or blasphemy against God?

“If anyone, even an angel from heaven, preaches any other gospel, let him be accursed – excommunicated.”

Bergoglio makes fools of Catholics. This year’s representative nativity scene in Vatican Square, which is to remind us of the birth of our Saviour, is a public blasphemy. It is a testimony of total apostasy from the living God. It demonstrates that the Vatican is under the sway of the Masonic ideology which worships the Pachamama demon instead of our Lord and Saviour.Nevertheless, bishops and priests will celebrate Christmas Mass with a limited number of physically distanced believers, under a ban on Christmas carols, wearing gloves and face masks, or possibly Christmas coveralls, and faithfully continue to repeat like a mantra: “in union with Francis our Pope”. And they should add truly and loudly: “and in union with Gates, Soros and Satan”. The impudence of the archheretic Bergoglio has no limits. He literally fouls his own nest – the Catholic faithful – and laughs in their faces.We repeat once again that every bishop, priest and believer must realize that Bergoglio is an invalid Pope, heretic, traitor of Christ and Judas. And everyone who is in unity with him brings down his curse on themselves. They bring down this curse by saying the name of this archheretic in the Mass. The Word of God clearly states in relation to this apostate Pope:(Gal 1:8-9) In addition, the Dogmatic Bull “Cum Ex Apostolatus Officio” clearly expresses thatThis is the teaching of Scripture and of the Church and is fully applicable to the case of the invalid Pope Bergoglio.What spirit is behind Bergoglio? Is it the Spirit of Christ or the spirit of the antichrist? Who does Bergoglio serve? God or Satan? He certainly does not serve God and does not have the Spirit of Christ! The fact that many Catholics are blind is a sign of a curse, i.e. of a betrayal of Christ and apostasy from the living God.Bergoglio has enthroned an idol, the Pachamama demon, in the Vatican, which is a gesture of satanizing the centre of Christianity and desecrating the holy place (Mt 24).Bergoglio proclaims the right of sodomites to their legal union. He also promotes the right of sodomites and paedophiles to adopt children who have been stolen from their loving parents.Bergoglio promotes current vaccines that alter the human genome and are intended for total control, the end being a depopulating genocide and the lake of fire. This is open rebellion against God and a crime against human nature!Dear Italian Catholics, hold a demonstration in this time of Advent for the expulsion of this criminal and his blasphemous pseudo nativity scene from the Vatican! Don’t delay!On behalf of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate,+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate14 December 2020