17 August/1st Sept St Beatrice
Memorial 17 August 16 August on some calendars 1 September on some calendars Story of St.Beatrice of Silva, the founder of the Order of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady who was born at Campo Maior, Portugal in 1424
Story of St.Beatrice of Silva, the founder of the Order of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady who was born at Campo Maior, Portugal in 1424
