17 August/1st Sept St Beatrice

ADPaul Memorial 17 August 16 August on some calendars 1 September on some calendars Story of St.Beatrice of Silva, the founder of the Order of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady who was born … More

ADPaul Memorial 17 August

16 August on some calendars

1 September on some calendars

Story of St.Beatrice of Silva, the founder of the Order of the Immaculate Conception of Our Lady who was born at Campo Maior, Portugal in 1424