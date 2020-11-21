Mother Clelia Merloni is beatified in the Basilica of St. John Lateran - Perspectives Daily. saltandlighttv on Nov 5, 2018 Here are the stories that we bring you on today's episode of Perspectives … More

saltandlighttv on Nov 5, 2018 Here are the stories that we bring you on today's episode of Perspectives Daily:



1. Pope Francis offers his weekly Angelus address and prays for the Coptic Christian pilgrims killed on Friday in Egypt.

2. Mother Clelia Merloni is beatified in the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

3. Interfaith groups form "Ring of Peace" surrounding synagogues around Toronto.