Fireball in the Sky was Filmed in West Virginia - 27 Dec.A fireball in the sky was noticed by residents of the American state of West Virginia. The suspicious object burned in the sky for a long time, they managed to shoot it on video.Local residents in social networks suggested that it could be a UFO or a burning plane. We could not find confirmation of the second version.In addition, a meteorite that fell into the Earth's atmosphere could burn, but in this case, with a high degree of probability, an explosion would occur, which was not observed.So this case has not yet been solved.A superstorm has ripped through parts of New South Wales with hail and fierce winds battering down on homes in the Central West, South Coast and western Sydney.Hail at Oberon, in the central tablelands region, saw many in the NSW town experiencing something of a belated white Christmas.