Dr Mike Yeadon: 'Government are using a Covid-19 test with undeclared false positive rates.'

The former scientific advisor at Pfizer, Dr Mike Yeadon, has reissued his challenge to the Health Secretary Matt Hancock regarding the coronavirus testing. Speaking with Julia Hartley-Brewer, Dr Yeadon said the Government are "using a test with an undeclared false positive rate. That's dreadful. "If you don't know what it is - shame on you." Dr Mike Yeadon wants those who have tested positive for coronavirus to be tested again to eliminate the possibility of the test being a false positive.