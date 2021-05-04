Clicks2
MONTH OF MARYMAY DEVOTIONS
We will offer special presents to Mary every day at 8 AM EST with daily special Marián Readings, Prayers to Mary, and the most holy rosary during the month of May. Let us go to Jesus through Mary with more attentive prayers and Journey Deeper this month of May. May we find ourselves more in love with Jesus May 31 than we are May 1. May God be praised. In Jesus through Mary, Cecelia
In this virtual sorrowful rosary today, rosary for Tuesdays and Fridays, we pray the sorrowful mysteries of the Holy Rosary.
The timestamps for each mystery:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:45 - Marian Reading
00:01:46 - Short Daily Consecration to Mary
00:02:12 - Memorare Prayer
00:02:49 - Regina Caeli
00:03:35 - Sorrowful Rosary Opening Prayers
00:07:05 - Agony in the Garden - 1st decade
00:12:24 - Scourging at the Pillar - 2nd decade
00:17:44 - Crowning with Thorns - 3rd decade
00:23:01 - Carrying of the Cross - 4th decade
00:28:10 - Crucifixion - 5th decade
00:33:27 - Hail Holy Queen and Closing Prayers
00:34:40 - Litany of Mary
00:39:34 - Prayer to St. Joseph
00:40:34 - St. Michael the Archangel Prayer
