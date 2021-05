May Devotion to Mary May 4, 2021, with Holy Rosary Sorrowful Mysteries VIRTUALTuesday and Friday.MONTH OF MARYMAY DEVOTIONSWe will offer special presents to Mary every day at 8 AM EST with daily special Marián Readings, Prayers to Mary, and the most holy rosary during the month of May. Let us go to Jesus through Mary with more attentive prayers and Journey Deeper this month of May. May we find ourselves more in love with Jesus May 31 than we are May 1. May God be praised. In Jesus through Mary,CeceliaIn this virtual sorrowful rosary today, rosary for Tuesdays and Fridays, we pray the sorrowful mysteries of the Holy Rosary.The timestamps for each mystery:00:00:00 - Intro00:00:45 - Marian Reading00:01:46 - Short Daily Consecration to Mary00:02:12 - Memorare Prayer00:02:49 - Regina Caeli00:03:35 - Sorrowful Rosary Opening Prayers00:07:05 - Agony in the Garden - 1st decade00:12:24 - Scourging at the Pillar - 2nd decade00:17:44 - Crowning with Thorns - 3rd decade00:23:01 - Carrying of the Cross - 4th decade00:28:10 - Crucifixion - 5th decade00:33:27 - Hail Holy Queen and Closing Prayers00:34:40 - Litany of Mary00:39:34 - Prayer to St. Joseph00:40:34 - St. Michael the Archangel PrayerSubscribe to this channel:Support this Channel:Consider becoming a Patreon:Journey Deeper Rosaries and Chaplets:Journey Deeper Merch:More Prayer you may likeHoly Rosary Virtual PlaylistDivine Mercy Chaplet:MONTH OF MARYMAY DEVOTIONS2021Prayer Rooms 24/7: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiNFWaFWggRMHlzdhTs5pnQwZWk4jPH6_ Catholic Morning and Night Prayers:Flame of Love Rosaries:Intergenerational Healing Family Rosary:Miracle! Virgin Mary appears in a photo!: youtube.com/watch?v=DcDEAW1AZiU Journey Deeper Rosary Online Store: journeydeepermusic.com/collections/all Follow Me On Instagram: instagram.com/journeydeeper/