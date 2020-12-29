Trail of destruction in Victoria as damaging winds bite | ABC News. Hundreds of Victorians were in clean-up mode today after damaging winds swept across the state yesterday afternoon. The cold front … More





Hundreds of Victorians were in clean-up mode today after damaging winds swept across the state yesterday afternoon.



The cold front caused Melbourne’s temperatures to plunge by ten degrees within five minutes.



Joseph Dunstan reports.



Subscribe:



ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.



For more from ABC News, click here:

Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview:



Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel:

Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1

Follow ABC News on Instagram:

Follow ABC News on Twitter:



#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia Trail of destruction in Victoria as damaging winds bite | ABC News.Hundreds of Victorians were in clean-up mode today after damaging winds swept across the state yesterday afternoon.The cold front caused Melbourne’s temperatures to plunge by ten degrees within five minutes.Joseph Dunstan reports.Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…d-weather-over-summer/13017068 ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews